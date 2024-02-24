Kelowna man sentenced to 4-year sentence following 2018 drug bust

Photo: Kelowna RCMP Police found drugs, cash and and gang apparel at a Kelowna home on Dec. 8, 2019..

A Kelowna man was handed a four-year prison sentence Friday afternoon, following a drug bust more than five years ago.

After a trial last year, Kyle Hollaman was convicted of four counts of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possessing a Taser.

The charges stem from a police raid at a home at 505 Valley Road on the evening of Dec. 19, 2018, following a nine-day RCMP investigation, where police found methamphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin/fentanyl.

After some negotiations, Crown prosecutor Michael Le Dressay and defence counsel Elliot Holzman came to an agreement on sentencing, and proposed a joint sentencing submission of four years. Justice Steven Wilson agreed with counsel and handed down the four-year sentence.

Hollaman was convicted of possessing 284 fentanyl pills along with 8.1 grams of powdered fentanyl, 49.3 grams of methamphetamine and 26.7 grams of cocaine, along with a Taser. Police also found two scales with white residue and $8,000 in cash in a safe when they raided the Valley Road home.

Le Dressay said the evidence was suggestive of a “very profitable operation.”

Gang affiliation alleged

Police also found clothing and a wall plaque bearing the name “Independent Soldiers” and “IS" in the home.

At the time, the Kelowna RCMP said a 32-year-old Independent Soldier gang member had been arrested in the raid. Hollaman was 32 years old at the time.

But during his testimony, Hollaman said he was not a member of the gang, and said the room where the drugs were found was not his. He claimed he shared the home with several people, and lived in a room in the basement.

A tenancy agreement with the names of Hollaman and Kevyn Kirbyson was found in the bedroom, and Hollaman said Kirbyson lived in the room where the drugs were found.

During cross-examination, Crown prosecutor Michael LeDressay suggested Kirbyson never actually lived in the home at all, but was being used by Hollaman as a scapegoat. LeDressay suggested Hollaman actually knew that Kirbyson was a homeless man who lived in a tent, and Hollaman had put his name on the tenancy agreement in case police raided the home. Hollaman denied LeDressay's assertions.

Kirbyson died at the age of 33 on Christmas Day, 2021.

Hollaman denied having any relationship with the Independent Soldiers, and said he never asked Kirbyson if he had any affiliation with the gang, despite the clothing and wall plaque with the gang’s name on it that was found in the room. He testified that after previously spending time in jail, he had learned it was best to not ask questions about things like that.

While Hollaman's alleged gang affiliation was never ruled upon, Justice Steven Wilson determined Hollaman possessed the fentanyl, meth and cocaine, along with the Taser.

'Mid-level' trafficker?

Le Dressay had told the court during the trial that Hollaman should be considered a “mid-level trafficker,” noting that during their investigation, police had tracked a homeless man, Chris Swerhun, from downtown Kelowna's Cornerstone shelter to Hollaman's home in a taxi, where he had presumably picked up drugs to sell. Swerhun was sentenced last November to 3.5 years for possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

But during sentencing submissions Friday, Le Dressay said whether or not Hollaman should be considered “mid-level” ultimately doesn't really matter, given the agreed-upon sentencing position between the Crown and defence.

Hollaman has 14 prior convictions, including a 2009 possession of cannabis and cocaine conviction in Manitoba that resulted in a 30-month jail sentence. Following that jail sentence, Hollaman moved to B.C., and started his own flooring and tile company in Kelowna in 2016.

Holzman said Hollaman developed an addiction to methamphetamine in 2016, and he was using between two and three grams of the drug every day back in 2018. During a presentence report interview last fall, Hollaman said he's cut his daily meth use down to 0.5 grams per day.

Almost a no-show

Friday's sentencing hearing almost didn't take place, after Hollaman failed to show up for his scheduled 10 a.m. court date.

At 10 a.m. Hollaman's counsel Elliot Holtzman told Justice Wilson that his client was trying to “work out some final affairs” Friday morning, including surrendering his dog to the SPCA.

Holzman said Hollaman planned to get to court by 11 a.m., but at 11:20 a.m., Holzman told Justice Wilson he had been unable to get back in contact with his client.

“Since 10 a.m., I've attempted four times to get in touch with Mr. Hollaman at the number that he texted me at this morning at 8:30 a.m. They've all gone to voicemail,” Holzman said.

“I sent him three text messages to that number and they've also not been responded to.”

As a result, Justice Wilson issued an arrest warrant for Hollaman, but he was taken into custody in the courthouse parking lot a short time later.

Hollaman has been out of custody on conditions since his arrest in December 2018, and has no credit for time served. As a result, he'll be eligible to apply for parole in June 2025, after serving one-third of his four-year sentence.