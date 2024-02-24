Spaghetti bridge building contest a whole lot of fun at Kelowna's Okanagan College





Hundreds of students from across the Okanagan were in Kelowna on Friday taking part in the 39th annual Spaghetti Bridge Building Competition hosted by Okanagan College.

The competition is meant to be a fun and exciting day for students as they apply their knowledge of engineering to the contest while also getting an in-person look at the Kelowna campus.

“They give you the spaghetti and the glue and everything and then you just try your best to make something that fits the height and the length that you need and then there’s a weight you have to hold. Basically you get two hours and then you have to glue everything together the best you can,” said Starla Oroison, a high school student from Osoyoos.

“I had a little bit of a strategy and it’s to work with triangles… Triangles are seen as the strongest structure, so I just think if I make the whole bridge out of triangles then that’s the best chance that I have of doing better.”

OC President Neil Fassina was in the building Friday watching students compete and he tells Castanet the competition gets stiffer each and every year, with students coming up with new and unique ideas as they live and learn their way through the competition.

“This is an opportunity for students to be able to really do a hands-on applied experiment using the knowledge that they are gaining in their math classes, in their physics classes, anything where it comes to the construction idea to be able to start exploring careers," said Fassina.

"Whether or not they want to explore a career in applied mathematics or in engineering or another type of science and technology, this is just a chance to have fun and experiment, but to see the applied side of sciences.”

One South Okanagan Secondary School student was on the Kelowna campus Friday with hopes her knowledge gained from previous competitions would be enough to catapult her and her team to a first place finish.

And with a deep interest in a career in engineering, she looked at the competition as the perfect playing field for her now and in the future as she will soon embark on her post-secondary education.

It’s a good opportunity before making a big money commitment to post secondary education.

“It’s been my interest for a couple of years, yeah, so I’m just getting a little dip into the water and trying to see what’s going on," said Iesha Dhillon.

"From a young age I’ve always been interested in engineering and whatnot. So even these little competitions are quite fun. Playing with LEGO when you’re younger, like, you get that idea that you like hands-on stuff, and so it just brings it more to light, I guess.”

The winners of the competition between grades six and ten will move onto the provincial championship later this year, where they compete to build the strongest spaghetti bridge in all of BC.