Finance minister touts tax changes, says granddaughter in Kelowna more optimistic about home ownership

Photo: B.C. Government Flickr Finance Minister Katrine Conroy

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce says this week’s B.C. budget will move the needle in addressing the need for more affordable housing, but it’s unlikely to be a game changer in attracting greater investment and job creation.

Finance Minister Katrine Conroy referenced her own granddaughter, who lives in Kelowna, when she announced some of the measures the NDP government is introducing to help those struggling to find a place to live.

When asked about that story by Castanet in a post-budget interview, the minister suggested her 23-year-old granddaughter is starting to see the possibility of owning her own home.

“She said to me that she’s started to notice the number of houses in the area that were coming on the market for sale or for rent. And she said that wasn’t available when she first moved to Kelowna two years ago,” Conroy explained, attributing part of the change to the Speculation and Vacancy Tax.

“People are now saying they want to rent their homes or sell them, and she’s been looking. She says that she’s now at the point where she thinks that, within a year, she’s starting to say she might be able to buy her own first home.”

Cutting taxes for first-time buyers

Another measure announced in Thursday’s budget that could impact the Okanagan market is a new home-flipping tax. The tax on profits made by selling a residential property within two years of buying is aimed at discouraging investors from driving up prices. Conroy also said the government will cut the property transfer tax for first-time home buyers and exempt the tax for purpose built rentals.

The Kelowna Chamber didn’t weigh in specifically on the tax changes but did note in a news release that investment in BC Builds should help bring down the cost of housing. The Chamber adds that it will continue to push for the region’s fair share of public dollars for affordable housing while also “reminding government of the need to reduce the costs of housing and development that are directly attributable to all three levels of government.”

Conroy doesn’t shy away from the fact her budget will push the provincial deficit to $9.7 billion in an election year. She says they don’t want to be making cuts at a time when people are struggling.

“This budget is not about cutting services or raising taxes for ordinary British Columbians,” she says, pointing to help for businesses as well, like doubling the Employer Health Tax threshold and a one-time BC Electricity Affordability Credit.

Business worried about rising deficit

While those breaks are welcomed by the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce, the ballooning deficits are not.

“Aside from increasing deficits over the course of the three-year plan, the debt-to-GDP ratio will also balloon to 27.5% from 17.6%. This is the metric that the credit agencies use when setting the province’s credit rating which impacts the cost of borrowing.

“Unknown yet is the effect this will have on B.C.’s once solid triple A credit rating, something the previous NDP governments under John Horgan managed to keep under control. Achieving a balanced budget may be an aspirational goal of the government, yet this fiscal plan appears to go in the opposite direction,” said the Chamber.

Help for wine/fruit producers?

When it comes the catastrophic crop losses in the wine and fruit industries from extreme cold this winter, the minister is listening and hinted at possible new programs or funding. She said the government has been talking with producers.

“We’re looking at what can we do to help them, because it is a significant issue. It’s an economic driver in the province, especially in the Okanagan.”