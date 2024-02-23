COSAR raises money to support Wounded Warriors Canada

Photo: Adriane Peak

Members of the local search and rescue community will be honouring and raising money for Search and Rescue Volunteer Memorial Day.

A group of volunteers will be sweating it out at Pace Spin Studio located at 1717 Harvey Ave., on Saturday, March 2 to raise money for Wounded Warriors Canada.

"This is the second year that we're doing this with Pace, in support of Wounded Warriors Canada. We thought we'd do a little something different and do a spin inside," says COSAR member and fundraiser organizer Adriane Peak.

"It's nice to do things for other people. And it is indirectly supporting our own. Wounded Warriors supports all first responders and their families. So we like to do something nice for them on Search and Rescue Volunteer Memorial Day."

Proceeds raised from this event will be used to ensure Wounded Warriors can continue to provide their mental health programs for ill and injured veterans, first responders and their families.

"We're just taking anything you want (to give) anything we make goes straight to wounded warriors, there will be a cashbox.

"Please help COSAR and Pace in supporting Wounded Warriors by clicking on the link and show we are all #INTHISTOGETHER," says Peak.