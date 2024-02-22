Kelowna man formally entered into Order of Canada

Photo: CPAC screengrab Kelowna resident Milton McClaren receiving the Order of Canada Thursday in Ottawa.

A Kelowna man has been formally invested into the Order of Canada.

Milton McClaren took part in a ceremony Thursday in Ottawa where he was appointed a Member of the Order, the nation's highest civilian honour.

“Biologist Milton McClaren is at the vanguard of environmental education,” the Order of Canada site describes him.

“Professor emeritus at Simon Fraser University and adjunct faculty at Royal Roads University, he has helped establish schools and research centres that were instrumental in this blossoming field.”

McClaren has lived in Kelowna for many years. It was first announced he would be entered into the Order of Canada back in 2022.

“By developing programs and curricula, he has allowed educators and students to explore environmental issues, take action on sustainability, and cultivate their own ecological identity. Also a trailblazer in the development of distance learning, he has had a substantial impact on education in British Columbia, Canada and abroad,” the Order’s description of him continues.

The honour was given to him during a ceremony at Rideau Hall with Governor General Mary Simon. His segment of the ceremony can be viewed at the 58-minute mark of the CPAC broadcast below.