Kelowna's mayor says the city is prepared to upgrade Prospera Place itself if need arises

Calling it a valuable city asset, Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas says the city is prepared to pony up for upgrades to Prospera Place.

Dyas made the comment during a one-on-one interview with Castanet News.

"We have had preliminary discussions with the Rockets that if they chose to bid (for the Memorial Cup) we would go into an MOU with the Rockets and the CHL to make certain that what facility requirements were needed, we would look at being there to put the capital forward to make certain the facility upgrades were at the level the CHL wanted it to be," said Dyas.

Discussion around upgrades to the arena continue to swirl as the city looks at the prospect of finding a new operator to run the facility once the present agreement with GSL Group ends in 2029.

The city has stated they are prepared to move on from GSL and issue an expression of interest to see what is out there.

Dyas says the city is going ahead despite receiving a detailed package of improvements from GSL.

To provide context, Dyas says he had discussions with GSL soon after winning the mayor's chair and outlined specifics with the lease coming up and things that needed to be discussed.

A deadline of Jan. 15, 2024 was set.

"Jan. 15 came and left and we hadn't received anything at that point in time," recalled Dyas.

"There was the intention of the Rockets to potentially look at the Memorial Cup in 2026 and all these are large business decisions that need to be made.

"If we are going to engage the CHL we need to be able to establish timelines, meet those timelines and not miss those timelines. When that came and left what we decided was this was serious for our community, the events that facility can hold, the economic impacts for our community is large. We believe maybe we need to go out for expressions of interest and we are continuing on that path."

Dyas says the city is developing what the requirements are for the expression of interest to see what entities may be interested in coming to the city to run and redesign the building.

While the city did eventually receive GSL's proposal, Dyas says the city will still go ahead to see what's out there.

As for putting up the money as a city to make improvements to Prospera Place, Dyas says there could be a cost-recovery mechanism built in if a new operator is chosen based on the time frame in which they operate the building.

"What we are trying to do is create an environment that when individuals spend their hard earned money and go to an event in this community that they get the best experience possible. I question whether or not they are receiving the best experience possible and that's what we are trying to advance."