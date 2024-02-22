BC Securities Commission alleges Kelowna businessman fraudulently misused more than $1 million from investors

Photo: The Canadian Press

The BC Securities Commission is going after a Kelowna man, alleging he fraudulently misused more than $1 million he'd secured from investors and repeatedly made false statements to shareholders.

In a notice of hearing filed earlier this week, the BC Securities Commission alleges William Brent Meikle and his company Hit TV Brands Inc. raised more than $4.1 million by distributing securities to existing shareholders in 2018 and 2019, by making false or misleading statements to them. The commission alleges Meikle then used more than $1 million of that money for himself and his spouse, for purposes unrelated to the company.

Hit TV was incorporated in Alberta in 2014 and Meikle claimed the company marketed and sold products like batteries and spray-on lubricants, the commission says. Meikle had also allegedly claimed he was starting new business ventures like a cafe chain in Kelowna and virtual reality arcades in Kelowna and Las Vegas.

Between February 2018 and December 2019, the commission says Meikle told his shareholders Hit TV would be receiving shares in another company and Hit TV or a subsidiary would complete an initial public offering, receive significant equity financing, earn significant revenue and be valued somewhere between $40 and $100 million.

Meikle allegedly told shareholders they only had a few days or weeks to purchase more shares, which would soon be worth much more on the public markets.

The commission says none of Meikle's claims came true, and the company did not earn any revenue.

Meikle was able to raise $4.1 million by distributing securities to investors, most of whom were existing shareholders in Hit TV, the commission claims.

Of this cash, the commission says more than $1 million was fraudulently used as follows:

$475,000 for a rent-to-own agreement for a 7,211 square-foot home on Kelowna's Vistaview Lane

$80,000 to Meikle's lawyer for litigation relating to the rent-to-own home agreement

$72,991 for a Porsche Cayenne SUV leased by Meikle’s spouse

$30,000 to Meikle’s mother-in-law;

$6,368 to a Louis Vuitton store in Las Vegas

More than $100,000 in cash withdrawals

Meikle appears to have been dealing with other financial issues in recent years. The owners of the Vistaview Lane home first filed a notice of civil claim against Meikle over the rent-to-own agreement in July 2019.

The dispute comes after the owners of the home allege Meikle failed to make on-time payments on the $3.5 million home as they had agreed upon when Meikle first moved in back in October 2016, despite the homeowners offering a number of extensions. In a filed response to the claim, Meikle denied the homeowners' allegations and notes that he had made payments totalling $850,000 over the several years they lived there.

A judge ordered that Meikle and his spouse leave the home in February 2020. The matter appears to still be ongoing, with the latest court filing coming on Jan. 31, 2024. The home was sold in September 2021 for $3,825,000.

Additionally, the estate of a deceased Kelowna man filed a lawsuit against Meikle in February 2023, alleging the deceased man loaned Meikle $1.56 million in 2007, when the man was 78 years old. The loan came with 12% interest per annum, the claim states, and Meikle allegedly never paid the loan back.

The civil claim states that as of February 2023, Meikle owed more than $5.372 million on the loan. According to online court records, Meikle has not filed a formal response to that lawsuit.

The allegations made in the civil suits and made by the BC Securities Commission have not been proven in court. A future BC Securities Commission hearing may be held if Meikle disputes the allegations.