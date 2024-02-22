RDCO board green-lights curbside food waste collection

Photo: UBCO

The Central Okanagan is one step closer to a curbside food waste collection program after receiving the green light from the RDCO board.

After reviewing results of a recent survey and public engagement in which resident of the Central Okanagan overwhelmingly supported curbside food waste pickup, the board directed staff to begin developing a food waste collection service.

The report indicated 73 per cent of respondents were "enthusiastic" about a curbside food waste program with primary concerns around cost and pickup schedules.

It suggested food or organic waste be included with yard waste with yard waste pickup going from every two weeks to weekly and garbage pickup from weekly to every two weeks.

“We’ve heard loud and clear the support from residents to manage food waste differently and responsibly to protect our environment and combat climate change,” says Loyal Wooldridge, chair of the regional board.

“What we’ve discovered through this engagement is that people enthusiastically support a curbside food waste collection program in the Central Okanagan. We’re excited to see this initiative advance with staff exploring creative and economical options for a curbside program to minimize food waste in the landfill.”

The service design phase will include determining where composting of food waste will take place, if a transfer station is required and considerations for siting, costs related to collection, transport, and processing of food waste, frequency of collection and identifying further public consultation and education needs.

A service model will then be presented to local governments with additional feedback from the public.

Click here to stay up to date with the project.