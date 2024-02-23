Kelowna planning director says Prospera site is important to success of cultural district

Photo: Arcadis Architects

There is huge potential for the Prospera Place development site but Kelowna's planning director says it has to be the right development.

"This site and the neighbourhood is a super important site for the future success of the cultural district and big event entertainment district that is the arena," Ryan Smith told Castanet News.

"It is important we get that development right."

Smith made those comments as GSL, who own the property that essentially serves as the arena's front parking lot, withdrew its item pertaining to building height from Monday's agenda.

GSL is requesting a text amendment that would change the height limit for the property from 12 storeys allowed to 26. It's part of a three tower development application with proposed heights of 13, 22 and 26 storeys.

Staff opposed the application while recommending an early consideration to receive council direction earlier in the process than normally occurs to potentially save the developer time and money.

"The applicant read the council report online and decided it would be best not to forward with that type of negative recommendation from staff," said Smith, adding he doesn't believe the negative recommendation came as a surprise given discussions between the two sides.

Zoned for 12 storeys

The property is seen by the city as a development site and, with current zoning in place, Smith says staff would have to recommend support should GSL come back with a proposal for 12 storeys as long as it met form and character requirements.

"We agree it is a development site and they were granted right, but we don't have to support them going above and beyond that."

The rights to the front property was part of the arena deal between the city and GSL who built the arena back in the late 1990's.

However, Smith says the property has significant value to the area around the cultural district.

Add to the vibe

"We are trying to make that area a bit more of a mixed-use, versatile area and have provided suggestions and solutions for that team moving forward. It will be interesting to see where it ends up.

"The idea is at ground level there is so much potential to add to the vibe that is growing in that area.

"There is so much activity and life in the evening that the right building, with the right patio space and the right land uses could really help that area. Could you imagine before or after a Rockets game have some restaurants that service around that plaza and add more life to the area.

"It would be fantastic."

It's now up to GSL as to if, or how they will change the present proposal.

Castanet reached out to GSL for comment but did not receive a response.