Controlled burn planned for east of Kelowna next month

Photo: Contributed A controlled burn in the McCulloch Road area in April 2023.

Kelowna-area residents are being advised about a controlled burn to take place next month.

The BC Wildfire Service and Westbank First Nation will be carrying out a cultural and prescribed burn in the McCulloch area.

Prep work will begin the week of March 4 with the actual burn expected to take place the following week, March 11. The exact timing of the work will be dependent on weather and venting conditions.

“Ignitions will proceed only if conditions are suitable and will allow for quick smoke dissipation,” said the BCWS in a statement.

The burn is a part of a larger, on-going project covering 86 hectares. The target area for this year’s burn is about 40 hectares.

“Westbank First Nation and the BC Wildfire Service will carefully control and continually monitor the fire throughout the duration of the project. Smoke may be visible from Kelowna, West Kelowna, and possibly Lake Country,” BCWS continued.

BCWS says the burn will provide cross-training opportunities for staff of Westbank First Nation and the BC Wildfire Service. The fire will aim to reduce the buildup of dead grass, increasing the productivity of traditional foods and improving winter grazing for wildlife.