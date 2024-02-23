Kelowna man pleads guilty to random backyard attack

Photo: File photo

A Kelowna man who attacked two random people in their backyard in 2021 pleaded guilty to a handful of charges Thursday morning.

Brady Dolphin appeared in Kelowna court by way of video from the Okanagan Correctional Centre Thursday morning to plead guilty to aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and two counts of break and enter with the intent to commit an offence.

The charges stem from a frightening incident near downtown Kelowna back on Sept. 22, 2021. At the time, police said a woman was attacked by a man in her backyard just before 3:30 p.m., and the attacker had tried to get into her house. When her neighbour heard her screaming for help, he tried to assist but he was attacked as well.

Police said the victims suffered “non-life threatening injuries” in the attack.

Officers were called to the scene and they were able to track Dolphin down and arrest him.

He was initially charged with a handful of charges, but several months later, the Crown added three additional charges, including a charge of sexual assault.

In January 2023, a judge ruled Dolphin was unfit to stand trial due to a mental disorder and he was transferred to the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coquitlam. But in February, the Review Board held a hearing in Dolphin's case and found that he was in fact fit to stand trial. A judge confirmed his fitness last April.

While Dolphin elected in the fall to face a judge-alone trial, Dolphin opted instead to take a plea deal with the Crown and plead guilty to the four counts. The three other charges, including the sexual assault allegation, are expected to be stayed by the Crown at the end of sentencing.

A two-day sentencing hearing has been scheduled in June. There are disputed aggravated sentencing factors in the case, so despite the guilty pleas, a “Gardiner hearing” will be held, where a judge will decide on the disputed facts of the case.

Dolphin appears to have been under probation conditions when the alleged September 2021 incident occurred. He had pleaded guilty in February 2021 to mischief under $5,000, theft under $5,000 and breaking and entering, all from separate incidents, and was handed a year of probation.