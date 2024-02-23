Kelowna Christian School students walk ahead of Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser

Ahead of the annual Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser and walk for homelessness, Kelowna Christian School students walked five kilometres Thursday in support of Metro Community and ending homelessness in the Okanagan.

It was the first time the school took part in the fundraiser, getting ahead of the big day to try and raise awareness for the weekend with a walk near the school.

“KCS is partnered with a handful of community partners, and one of them is Metro downtown," said KCS teacher Kyle Arends.

"Metro Central provides showers, laundry facilities, haircuts and a connection to services for people living in tent city, and so the coldest night of the year is a cross-country fundraiser that kind of raises some funds and some awareness for those living in poverty and homelessness in our city."

KCS tells Castanet it’s important to teach their students how to serve others in need throughout the community.

“It’s good for our community to look outwards," Arends said.

The student walk came two days before the annual Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser, which raises money for local charities serving people experiencing hunger and homelessness.

“I think it’s really important to just stop in our daily lives sometimes because we can get really busy and caught up in our own things, but just to know what they have to experience and what they have to go through on almost a daily basis throughout the winter,” said one KCS student, Tristan.

The Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser and walk is happening downtown at Metro, 1262 St. Paul Street, on Saturday, starting at 5 p.m. More info here

There are currently more than 500 people in Kelowna signed up.

The goal in Kelowna is to raise $150,000 for local charities, with more than $110,000 already raised for 2024.