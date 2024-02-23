Judge out of delayed Kelowna murder trial due to retirement

Photo: Madison Reeve The home on Sycamore Road where the body of Darren Middleton was found on June 17, 2021.

A Kelowna murder trial that came to a screeching halt last November after the accused abruptly fired her lawyer has hit yet another roadblock.

During a brief appearance in Kelowna court Thursday morning, Justice Carol Ross told the Crown and defence counsel in the Gabriella Sears murder case that she won't be able to finish the trial, as she’ll be “statutorily retired” by the time the trial is expected to conclude.

By law, a judge must retire by age 75. Justice Ross has served on the B.C. Supreme Court since 2001.

As a result, Justice Miriam Gropper will take over the trial, with new dates set in July and August of this year.

It’s not yet clear how this may impact the continuation of the trial. It appears that new defence counsel Mark Swartz must consent to allow for the evidence already heard in front of Justice Ross to be used in the Justice Gropper trial. If Swartz doesn’t consent, the entire trial may have to start again from scratch.

17 days of trial

Gabriella Sears was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in June 2021 after the body of Darren Middleton was found lying on her bathroom floor. Sears has remained in custody ever since.

The case made its way in front of a judge last summer, during a lengthy voir dire hearing on the admissibility of two confessions she gave to police, followed by 17 days of trial last fall. Justice Ross ruled in favour of Sears' in the voir dire, excluding the two confessions as evidence.

Despite that, the trial was halted on what was meant to be its 18th day, when Sears announced she wanted to fire her lawyers Jordan Watt and Tom Forss, claiming they had been colluding with the Crown and “gaslighting” her.

Following Sears' decision to fire her lawyers, Justice Ross ordered Sears undergo a fitness assessment to ensure she was mentally fit to continue with the trial. Following an interview, psychiatrist Dr. Johann Brink told the court Sears appeared paranoid at times but he ultimately concluded she was fit to stand trial, and Justice Ross accepted his conclusion.

Starting from scratch?

As a result, Sears' new defence counsel Mark Swartz will take over the trial, which is set for four more weeks beginning on July 15. Swartz will have plenty to keep himself busy until then though, as there are roughly 5,000 pages of transcripts from the first part of the trial that he will need to go over.

Swartz will also have to decide if he'll accept using evidence already presented at the first part of the trial, or whether the Crown will be forced to try and prove most of their case all over again.

Crown prosecutor David Grabavac told the court Thursday that if Swartz doesn't consent, the trial will go much longer than the four weeks of court time they've booked in July and August.

“I'm concerned about running out of time,” Grabavac said, noting he'd like to look into setting aside additional court time in September or October.

Further discussions between Justice Gropper and counsel are expected to occur in the next few weeks, to sort out the trial issues. Dates for pre-trial applications have been set for the week of June 17.

“It's been a pleasure working with you through this matter and I'm sorry to have to leave you mid-shift, but I know you'll be in excellent hands with Justice Gropper,” Justice Ross said.

Body found on bathroom floor

During the first 17 days of trial, the court heard how Darren Middleton's body was found on the floor of Sears' bathroom in the early hours of June 17, 2021. Middleton had been stabbed multiple times, his skull, jaw and nose were fractured and his genitals had been mutilated. The cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head.

A bloodied baseball bat and an X-ACTO knife and folding knife were found near the body.

Sears, a transgender woman, had previously gone by the name “Dereck.” Middleton’s common-law wife, Brenda Adams testified she and Middleton had known Sears since February 2021 and the accused sometimes did odd jobs for them. She said that just days before Middleton's death, Sears had told them she identified as a woman and went by Gabriella or Gabby.

Prior to the beginning of the trial, Sears' former lawyer Jordan Watt successfully argued that two confessions Sears made to police upon her arrest should be excluded as evidence due to the Kelowna RCMP officers breaching her Charter rights.