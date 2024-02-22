Several driving ranges are now open across the Central Okanagan

Photo: Kirk Penton - file Kelowna Driving Range

You don't need a groundhog to predict the arrival of spring.

In the Central Okanagan the arrival of spring is traditionally ushered in by the continuous sound of golf balls being launched at driving ranges around town.

Three driving ranges have already opened for the season.

The Golf Centre on Benvoulin Road is open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Due to reseeding and upgrades to the back area they are requesting golfers use clubs to the 165 yard mark only.

The Kelowna Driving Range on Casorso Road is open 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday and until 5 p.m. Sunday.

On the Westside, the driving range at Two Eagles Golf Course opened Thursday morning. The range is open daily from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Traditionally, the opening of the driving range at Two Eagles means the golf course itself is also close to opening.

No date has yet been announced for course opening.