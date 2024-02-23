Rotary Club of Kelowna Sunrise calendar raises more than $455,000 in 3 years for child and youth programs

Photo: Wayne Duchart Left to Right: Bettina Muller KGH Foundation, Brent Marshall Business Finders Canada, Steve Harvey Business Finders Canada, Susan McIntyre Rotary, Randall Bamford Rotary, Bonnie Wilkie NICU, Brandon Foster Rotary, John McIntyre Rotary, Front: Chris Murphy Rotary with equipment purchased in 2023.

A holiday season fundraiser launched in 2020 by the Rotary Club of Kelowna Sunrise has raised more than $455,000 over the past three years.

The third annual Season of Giving Calendar brought in just over $134,000. The funds will support community programs focused on child, youth and infant health and other Rotary projects.

Among the recipients are the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation, which was presented a cheque for $45,000 dedicated to purchasing equipment for infants, mothers and nurses in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at KGH.

“This $45,000 donation from the Rotary Club of Kelowna Sunrise to our NICU represents more than just funds; it embodies hope and innovative care for our tiniest patients,” said Carly Malchuk, community engagement and events manager, KGH Foundation. “Their contribution not only showcases their commitment to child and infant health but also significantly impacts the care and support we can provide to our community's most vulnerable. We can’t thank the Rotary Club of Kelowna Sunrise for their pivotal support, enough.”

Another $45,000 has been presented to the Child and Youth Advocacy Center (CYAC).

“As demand for our services continues to increase, we are so thankful for Sunrise Rotary’s steadfast support. Every Calendar sold makes the future a little bit brighter for our community’s most vulnerable children,” notes Ginny Becker, executive director, Child & Youth Advocacy Center.

The Season of Giving Calendar was first created in 2021. Presenting sponsor Business Finders Canada has supported the fundraiser since its inception.

“This calendar is not just an event; it is a celebration of the spirit of giving, an opportunity to bring joy and excitement to our community during the Christmas season. We are honored to be a part of this wonderful initiative and look forward to the joy it will bring to our community now and over the next number of years,” said Business Finders Canada CEO Steve Harvey.

For the Rotary volunteers, seeing the community rally behind the calendar has been uplifting.

“The community support is just incredible” says local retired Save On foods manager and Sunrise Rotarian club member Randall Bamford. “It was a pleasure working on this Calendar and seeing the local businesses stepping up to support us. From the many sponsors and prize donors to the teams at each Save On foods store that sold calendars, thank you so much!”

The Rotary Club of Kelowna Sunrise meets on Friday mornings at 7:00 a.m. at the Kelowna Golf & Country Club. To learn more about Rotary or to get involved, contact [email protected].