Digital payment system soon to be launched on Okanagan transit systems

Photo: BC Transit

BC Transit is launching a new way for transit users to pay in the Okanagan and across the province.

Umo is BC Transit’s new electronic fare payment system, which allows users to select the best payment method for their lifestyle and travel habits.

Transit users in the South Okanagan-Similkameen, Kelowna Regional, and Vernon Regional transit systems will soon have access to the contactless payment system and new fare products through Umo.

BC Transit hopes Umo will improve the transit experience. Once launched, riders will have the choice of using the Umo Mobility app or a reloadable Umo card as their payment method.

Umo is currently live in 14 transit systems across B.C., including Victoria Regional, and Kamloops transit systems.

BC Transit is asking riders to learn more about Umo by visiting its website or attending an in-person engagement event in their community. For information on the times and locations of the in-person information sessions click here.

Transit riders are encouraged to buy a pass or load cash through the app, online at ca.umopass.com, at a vendor location, or through Umo’s customer service toll-free at 877-380-8181.

Once riders are ready to travel they can make their payment at the new onboard validator near the driver. Scan the app’s QR code or tap your Umo card at the validator and look for the validator’s confirmation message. You’ll know your fare was accepted when you see and hear the validation check mark and audible signal.

Click here for step-by-step instructions for using the Umo app.

Click here for step-by-step instructions for using a reloadable Umo card.

The exact dates that the system will launch in each region have not been announced, but Umo will be rolled out in the following order:

Vernon Regional

Kelowna Regional

South Okanagan-Similkameen

West Kootenay

Cranbrook

Prince George

Quesnel

Fort St. John

Dawson Creek

Kitimat

Terrace Regional

Skeena Regional

Prince Rupert

Port Edward

Pemberton Valley

Whistler

