2nd Okanagan Screen Awards set for March 2 at Kelowna Community Theatre

Photo: Brayden Ursel A scene from the 2023 People's Choice Award winning local production Dad Bod Dale.

The red carpet will be rolled out again this year for the best local filmmakers.

The 2nd annual Okanagan Screen Awards take over the Kelowna Community Theatre on Saturday, March 2, 2024. Last year was the inaugural edition of the awards ceremony, which is organized by the Okanagan Society for Independent Filmmakers.

The showcase of local talent spans several genres including music videos, documentaries, commercials, short films, fashion and wedding videos. The event is sponsored by IATSE Local 891, the union which represents behind the screen entertainment workers.

"The Okanagan Screen Awards is not just an event; it's a celebration of the incredible talent that thrives in our region. It's a testament to the passion and creativity of our local filmmakers and artists," says Chelsea McEvoy, president of OSIF.

The public can take in multiple blocks of local film and video screenings at Kelowna Community Theatre and Black Box Threatre from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on March 2. The screenings include a special 'Best of Canada' viewing of short films. Tickets are available here.

The red carpet gala and awards show will follow the public screenings. The night wraps up with an after-party at Pretty Not Bad.