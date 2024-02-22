Kelowna man jailed for two years after second conviction for possessing child sexual abuse material

Photo: CTV News

A months long Kelowna RCMP Integrated Child Exploitation Unit investigation has led to jail time for a Kelowna man.

Aaron James Paul was initially sentenced to a 24-month conditional sentence order for possession of child pornography after he was sentenced on Feb. 16, 2023. Part of Paul's conditions included house arrest and not to possess child pornography, now known as child sexual abuse material.

Then on April 5, 2023, the Kelowna RCMP ICE Unit executed a search warrant on Paul’s residence where additional evidence was found that supported new charges of possession of child sex abuse material (CSAM). He was arrested for breaching the conditions of his conditional sentence order.

On Feb. 14, 2024, Paul pleaded guilty to possession of CSAM and was sentenced to two years in jail. Paul was also placed on further conditions for 10 years as well as registering for the national sex offender registry for life.

“Our ICE investigators remain dedicated in their pursuit of maintaining a safe community by holding those accountable who choose to exploit children of all our communities,” says Cpl. Tim Russell of the vulnerable persons unit.

The Kelowna RCMP Integrated Child Exploitation Unit’s mandate is to investigate the possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material. "The unit prioritizes investigations of repeat offenders which is the case involving Mr. Paul," Cpl. Russell said.