Plans unveiled for 154 unit apartment on Valley Road in Glenmore

Photo: Lime Architecture

Plans have been unveiled for a new rental apartment within the eastern edge of the Glenmore village centre.

Developers are seeking to rezone the property at 438 Valley Road to a village centre zone to accommodate the six-storey, 154 unit apartment.

A development permit is also being sought.

In its application to the city the developer of the project cites a close proximity to shopping, restaurants and other services within the Glenmore village centre allowing most errands to be accomplished by bike or foot reducing the reliance on automobiles.

It also cites the nearby Glenmore transportation corridor.

"The proposed VC1 zone allows for a building this is sensitively designed to the surrounding community and offers a transition from higher density buildings that surround the property to the north and northeast, to the single family residences to the southwest and agricultural land to the south and east," the application's rationale states.

"The building design includes an easily accessible lobby entrance with access provided to the site from a proposed extension of Drysdale Boulevard...eliminating the current access from Valley Road."

The building would include seven ground level units with the remaining 147 spread out over floors two to six.

A two level parkade would provide space for 181 vehicles and car-share stall with additional space for 122 bikes.

Proposed amenity space includes a shared dog run, walking path and gym as well as private outdoor space for each unit and a landscaped space on the second level.

The proposal will be circulated between various city hall departments before city council has a chance to review it.