Co-op gas bar in Kelowna damaged by over-height trailer load

Photo: Contributed Co-op gas bar on Sexsmtih Rd. and Hwy 97 in Kelowna.

The gas bar at the Co-op station on Sexsmith Road and Highway 97 in Kelowna suffered some damage Wednesday morning.

A driver carrying a piece of heavy equipment on a trailer hit the service station canopy at the gas bar at 7 a.m., damaging the structure.

A Castanet reader who snapped a photo of the aftermath said: "The driver was unaware of his height clearly."

The gas bar was recently converted from a Husky to an Otter Co-op. Co-op's community relations manager Sean Weatherly tells Castanet they managed to remove the truck and keep the store open.



"The big thing is that we're really happy that nobody was injured and that we're still open for business," he said. "It is safe to shop there and then we're going to get it repaired as soon as possible."