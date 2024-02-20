The chair of the board of directors of Interior Health has died

Photo: Contributed Dr. Doug Cochrane

Interior Health is mourning the passing of its board chair, Dr. Doug Cochrane.

Dr. Cochrane passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Saturday. He was 73.

In the statement Tuesday, IH president and CEO Susan Brown said Dr. Cochrane joined Interior Health in 2017 showing a deep commitment to continuous improvement of patient care, quality and safety.

"Doug leaves a lasting legacy as he guided our reconciliation efforts from a personal commitment to listening and learning from Indigenous peoples in the Interior, their histories and how the current systems in place have impacted them directly," Brown stated.

"Indigenous health and wellness were of particular importance to Doug as he served as co-chair of both the First Nation and Métis partnership leadership tables.

“Doug’s contributions to British Columbia’s health-care system overall are unparalleled, having chaired the BC Patient Safety Task Force from its inception in 2003 to the creation of the BC Patient Safety and Quality Council (now known as Health Quality BC) and as the provincial patient safety and quality officer from 2008 to 2019. Doug was also past chair of the Canadian Patient Safety Institute."

Cochrane was described as both an esteemed mentor and educator having served more than three decades as a pediatric neurosurgeon.

"I will miss Doug as a colleague, mentor and friend and remember him for his kind and gentle approach to leadership, always willing to take on the toughest of challenges in the most human of ways.

"On behalf of Interior Health I extend our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones during this difficult time."

At his request, there will be no funeral, but a celebration of life will follow in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Kidney Foundation of Canada.