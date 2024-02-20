Art auction for Kelowna's Gospel Mission raises $150,000

Photo: KGM Painting by Clint, former resident of Kelowna Gospel Mission.

An art auction at Grizzli Winery in West Kelowna raised some serious coin for Kelowna's Gospel Mission.

On Jan. 27, KGM hosted their first charity art auction at Grizzli Winery.

Over 180 guests attended the event and over 30 original paintings of artwork were auctioned off.

On Tuesday, the charity announced that the event raised $150,000.

All proceeds will go to support programs and services that KGM offers to people experiencing need in Kelowna.

“The generosity displayed by those in attendance, as well as the artists, galleries, and sponsors involved, is sincerely appreciated and is having a significant impact in our community. Their contributions made this all possible and elevated the event to a level that we couldn't have imagined, and for that, we say thank you,” said Spencer Larsen, KGM resource development specialist,.

For more information on Kelowna's Gospel mission or to donate visit www.kelownagospelmission.ca/donate.