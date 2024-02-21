Okanagan 'Spring Moon' vintage event to take place next month in Kelowna

Photo: Contributed

If you love a good vintage find, look no further than the Okanagan 'Spring Moon' vintage event set to debut at the Laurel Packinghouse on Sunday, March 3.

The Spring Moon Vintage Market will take place from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The market is perfect for all ages, bringing together over 30 of the Okanagan's vintage dealers selling their wares. From vintage clothing, jewelry, records, recycled art, vintage comic books, housewares, and more.

“I love nothing more than bringing people together in a fun and memorable setting," said event organizer Sarah Rempel. "Vintage items produce a shared sense of nostalgia that connects everyone, no matter your age. Vintage shopping is more than a trend; it’s a lifestyle here to stay. A trend that is evident with the abundant amount of vintage buyers and sellers in the Okanagan."

Entrance is $5 with partial door proceeds going to the Kelowna Share Society.

The Kelowna Share Society is a non-profit organization providing quality self-help opportunities and material support to promote personal growth for people in need.

For more info, find the Facebook event “Spring Moon Vintage Market”.