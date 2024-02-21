Oyama farmers bring in water expert to help plan for water shortages

Photo: BC Tree Fruits

A prominent Okanagan orchardist is organizing a meeting this week for the local agriculture sector that is grappling with drought and deep freeze impacts.

Some reports indicate winter kill for this year's B.C. grape crops between 97-99 per cent as a result of January's cold snap. Some tree fruits like cherries were also impacted.

Snow packs are also below normal for the province.

After a mild and dry winter, area farmers are already looking at ways to help their crops this summer.

Oyama's Al Gatzke says his trees closer to Kalamalka Lake, at lower elevations, appear to have weathered the winter in much better shape.

"I have trees that have nectarines on them. So what I'm finding is that the damage is related a lot to the tree's health and the load that they had. Closer to the water, we're at 50 per cent or better," Gatzke said.



"But you go up to the top of the orchards at the bottom of the mountain — it's bad. Glenmore Valley is bad. The upper benches on East Oyama and the upper benches in Winfield, it's bad, like 90 per cent [damage]" he continued.

The crop damage and looming drought conditions are forcing farmers to look at new ways to farm. One of the things Gatzke believes will help is learning more about soil conditions and how to use technology to monitor when, and how much, to water.

Gatzke is promoting a meeting Friday, Feb. 23 at 9 a.m. at Beasley Park in Lake Country where Ted Van Der Gulik will be the keynote speaker. Van Der Gulik is a irrigation specialist for the B.C. government with expertise in water management relating to agriculture.

"A good loam soil (sand, silt and clay) has two inches of water available in that soil. So if we're cruising through summer, and then the heat dome hits, in theory, those water reserves should help," Gatzke explained.

"In other words, if the irrigation system got shut off, at the beginning of a two week heat dome, there's enough (water) reservoir that the trees would still survive without irrigating anything. Whereas those guys that were surface watering and didn't have the deep moisture, pay the price. So that's education."

Gatzke also says it could be time to look at different ways of dealing with spring run-off and freshet.

"When we talk about water conservation, when the freshet is on, if people see the soil is dry and we're spilling water over the dam, we're better off to put that fresh water into the soil as a reservoir when it's dry, than to try to add it later," he said.

"The rule of thumb is that if we have three feet (of snow) at Beaver Lake, on the first of March, the reservoirs will fill. We're not far, but we're not there now. We also get something like 75 per cent of our moisture to fill the reservoirs in April. So it's a little premature to talk about the drought."

Gatzke says if farmers in different municipalities should work together on the issue.

"I think that we can at least mitigate some of the risks. Ted Vander Gulik is a guru. The government has created this model. It's pretty damn impressive. What you can do, and it is mostly about data," he said.

"We can't change the weather but we can change what we do with the water."