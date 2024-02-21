City of Kelowna looking for Block Connectors to foster sense of community

Photo: Shutterstock

Are you interested in making your neighbourhood a friendlier, more vibrant and more connected place to be?

This spring, the City of Kelowna is encouraging residents to become a Block Connector for your neighbourhood.

Block Connectors are dedicated residents who actively engage with nearby households on their block or apartment floor, fostering face-to-face connections.

"Through organizing social gatherings, animating communal spaces, and inspiring neighbours to share their interests and talents, Block Connectors play an important role in cultivating a strong sense of belonging, safety, and community among neighbours," said Tanya Sletten, community development coordinator.

Residents interested in becoming a Block Connector can learn more by attending a free virtual information session on Monday, Feb. 26 from 5 to 6 p.m.



For those who want to animate their neighbourhood but aren’t yet ready to become a Block Connector, there are other ways to make a difference this spring.

The Neighbourhood Event program provides access to staff support and equipment like tables, chairs and tents to make your next block party or neighbourhood get-together a success.

Starting March 1, submit your application to secure support for your desired date for spring, summer or fall.



For smaller gatherings, residents can also request to borrow the Meet Your Street Kit. These kits contain all the resources, games and supplies necessary to connect with your neighbours wherever you live, be it a street block or an apartment building.

The kits are available beginning March 1.