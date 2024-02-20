Gary Cable Project concert to raise money for Central Okanagan Foundation

Photo: Gary Cable Project

The Gary Cable Project will be holding a fundraising concert this spring for the Central Okanagan Foundation.

The 2nd annual Gary Cable Project Fundraising Concert returns to the Kelowna Community Theatre on Saturday, April 6 at 7:30 p.m. with special guest, Al Harlow of PRISM.

The Gary Cable Project is a nine piece band including full horn section, comprised of Canada’s top live and session players; an all-star group of musicians who have recorded and performed and toured with legends in the music industry.

“I have the pleasure to share the stage with eight of the finest musicians anywhere, including two current members of the Canadian Music Hall of Fame," said band leader Gary Cable.

"At the end of the day, it’s all about the music; we perform, and help keep alive, some of the greatest music ever recorded. And at this stage of our careers, we have an opportunity to give back to the community."

For the second year in a row, all proceeds will benefit the Central Okanagan Foundation.

“We are delighted to be the chosen charity for this concert”, says Kristine Bugayong, executive director of the Central Okanagan Foundation.

For tickets click here.