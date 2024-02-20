Kelowna-Mission MLA Renee Merrifield name BC United whip

Photo: Contributed Kelowna-Mission MLA Renee Merrifield

Kelowna-Mission MLA Renee Merrifield is taking a new leadership role in the legislature.

BC United Leader Kevin Falcon has named her the caucus whip for the official opposition party.

“This is a critical time for our province, “ said Merrifield, who is also the shadow minister for Environment & Climate Change, Technology & Innovation and Citizens’ Services.

“I am committed to ensuring that our team works together efficiently to advocate for the needs and concerns of all British Columbians. Together, we will strive for transparency, accountability, and meaningful action from the government as we know that better is possible,” she added.

Merrifield takes over from Columbia River-Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok, who served as whip before and again after Falcon won the leadership of the former BC Liberal Party, which was renamed to BC United last year.

“Renee Merrifield’s appointment reflects her proven leadership and ability to unify a team as a successful business owner, mother, and elected representative, who embodies the values and resilience that BC United seeks to represent in the B.C. Legislature,” said a news release from the BC United caucus.

She is the only incumbent MLA from the Central Okanagan who is seeking re-election this year.