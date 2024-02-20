Central Okanagan residents support food waste pickup have concerns about cost

Photo: pixabay

Residents across the Central Okanagan support the idea of regular curbside food waste (organics) collection but have concerns it could come at the cost of reduced garbage collection.

A survey being circulated among Central Okanagan municipalities shows 73 per cent of people across the region support curbside food waste collection while 83 per cent say they would participate if it were implemented.

Results of the survey will be presented to the RDCO board Thursday.

The survey conducted in November of last year was part of a larger communication and engagement program conducted by Urban Systems to determine residents appetite for food waste collection.

The report prepared for Thursday's board meeting suggests service options for a food waste collection service would likely include:

Yard waste and food waste collected at curbside in the existing organics container

Weekly organics curbside collection - increased from every two weeks

Bi-weekly garbage curbside collection - a decrease from weekly pickup

Residents did however voice some concerns with 93 per cent identifying cost as something to consider.

Sixty-three per cent would be willing to pay an additional $50 to $150 a year more while 37 per cent would not be willing to pay anything extra.

Going from a weekly to every-other-week garbage collection is also seen as a concern for some, although three-quarters believed they could manage by upgrading the size of their carts.

The District of Summerland began a similar program of allowing residents to include food waste with their yard waste last year.