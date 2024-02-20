Kelowna-Mission MLA Renee Merrifield hosts International Women’s Day lunch

Photo: Contributed Kelowna-Mission MLA Renee Merrifield

Three local business women will be speaking at an event being hosted by Kelowna-Mission MLA Renee Merrifield next month.

Merrifield is putting on a luncheon in celebration of International Women’s Day on Friday, March 8 at the Coast Capri Hotel in Kelowna. The three guest speakers are all from different industries and “at the top of their game” according to a news release from Merrifield’s office.

Attendees will get to hear from:

Tracy Medve, President & CEO of KF Aerospace

Lesley Cormack, Principal & Deputy Chancellor, Professor History, UBCO

Jill White, President, Waterplay Solutions Corp

“I am excited to host these powerhouse women, and to hear their stories of breaking the glass ceilings in their careers in celebration of International Women's Day,” said Merrifield, who is the only incumbent MLA in the Central Okanagan seeking re-election this year.

The luncheon takes place from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 8. Tickets are $50 per person or $350 for a table of eight and seating is limited. If you are interested, you can RSVP here.

"This is an opportunity to be encouraged in your personal journey while being surrounded by others who are supporting diversity in their own stories,” states Renee.