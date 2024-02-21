BC Highway Patrol reminding drivers to slow down, move over

Madison Reeve

BC Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to slow down and move over when approaching stopped vehicles displaying flashing lights.

Police were out on Highway 97 at Ellison Lake Tuesday morning, educating drivers about the law and the dangers of not abiding by it.

In British Columbia, motorists are required to slow down and move over for all vehicles stopped alongside the road that have flashing red, blue or yellow lights.

"If the limit is 80 kilometres per hour or above, motorists have to slow down to 70 kilometres per hour. If the speed limit is under 80 kilometres per hour, motorists have to slow down to 40 kilometres per hour, and if safe, they have to move to the left lane," said BC Highway Patrol Const. James Ward.

Failing to do so results in a $173 ticket and three points under the Motor Vehicle Act.

"If you get larger vehicles or vehicles that are going really fast, they create this cushion of air effect that can actually knock you over. One person that is zipping by you really fast might knock you down, and the next vehicle runs you over because now you are laying on the side of the road," Ward said.

Ward said officers saw a number of drivers forgetting about the rule on Tuesday.

RCMP used their campaign to educate motorists instead of penalizing them.