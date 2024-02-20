'Impossible' to operate Big White transfer station as unstaffed facility: RDKB

Photo: RDKB Big White Transfer Station.

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary has responded to recent concerns around waste management at Big White Ski Resort.

A proposal by the regional district to change the operating hours of the local transfer station from a 24/7 self-serve model to a staffed facility with limited hours and days of opening has sparked an uproar.

Richard Berrie, president of the Big White Chamber of Commerce, told Castanet last week the limited opening hours would be “crippling” for many accommodation-based businesses.

“There's a group of residents and businesses here, who are actively coming together to look at the option of changing to a different regional district,” he added.

In response to the concerns, the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary says the current model is infeasible due to inappropriately dumped materials and vandalism.

“This is not a new issue, however, in 2023, the ongoing vandalism to the doors, the bins, and the facility in general made it impossible to continue to operate the Big White Transfer Station in a reasonable and acceptable manner as an unattended facility,” the regional district said in a statement.

The option to transition the facility to a staffed one with scheduled hours of access was discussed and a resolution supporting the transition was passed by the RDKB board in September 2023. The transition will happen on July 1, 2024.

The RDKD is now undertaking community consultation to help decide the transfer station’s hours of operation.

The proposed options include scheduled hours where estimated costs are within the current proposed 2024 budget and other options with additional hours that would exceed the current budget. The survey and proposed options are here.

The RDKB and the area director have been in contact with the chamber of commerce and a meeting with the president of the community association on Feb. 21.

The public is also being invited to a town hall meeting on the issue that will be held on March 6 at 6 p.m. at the Happy Valley Day Lodge.

"The local chamber of commerce and community association is encouraging (residents) attendance," noted Berrie.