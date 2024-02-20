Time quickly running out to take a lap on the Stuart Park ice rink

Photo: City of Kelowna

Warm temperatures are forcing the early closure of the Stuart Park outdoor ice rink.

In a news release, the city says the outdoor rink will close for the season Wednesday morning at 11 a.m.

It's the earliest the rink has ever closed. Traditionally, weather conditions allow the rink to remain open until the last few days of February.

However, warmer temperatures expected between 7 C and 9 C this week are making it more difficult to maintain the ice.

"We typically like to give more notice about the rink wrapping up for the season, but sometimes it's just not possible," said operations supervisor Steve Hebden.

"It's been an excellent season of skating down at the rink but we are at a point where we need to close the ice surface."

Anyone planning to take in the final few hours of skating should check the live cam since mild temperatures could potentially lead to unscheduled closures for ice maintenance.