Paw Patrol Live to play pair of shows at Kelowna's Prospera Place

Photo: Prospera Place

Paw Patrol Live will be playing Kelowna’s Prospera Place this spring.

The stage version of the popular children’s television show is being billed as a brand-new production with interactive features “where members of the audience get to be heroes unleashed, helping the pups as honourary members of the pack, while they navigate the globe to make it back to Adventure Bay in the nick of time.”

“Featuring stunning visual effects, captivating storytelling and a vibrant musical score that will have guests dancing in their seats and singing along, this staged extravaganza is jam-packed with action and fun for the whole family,” the event announcement says.

Paw Patrol Live Heroes Unite will hold two shows, on May 21 and 22 at 6 p.m., at Prospera Place.

Tickets go on sale March 1.