Olympia Greek Taverna to offer takeout starting Saturday

Photo: Brayden Ursel The interior of the new Olympia Greek Taverna.

Olympia Greek Taverna, the beloved Rutland restaurant that burned down in 2020, will reopen for takeout on Saturday afternoon.

The restaurant announced on Facebook Tuesday it will start with takeout orders only as staff are trained and get up to speed.

“We need to retrain ourselves and our staff for the new layout and new equipment and not overwhelm the kitchen at the beginning,” the Facebook post said.

“We would like to start by thanking our wives who so patiently put up with us during this time, our children whom we drove nuts, our contractor RGH Construction, the sub trades, City of Kelowna and all those who helped make this possible! Also to all of you, who have so patiently waited for our reopening! You won’t be disappointed!”

Restaurant co-owner Chris Koutsantonis told Castanet last week that returning diners will notice a lot of changes to Olympia’s interior design, but as for the menu, all the popular favourites will be making a comeback.

“Our roast lamb is probably our most popular item. And then we have our staples like the pizza, the pasta, we have ribs, steaks, moussaka, souvlaki, so we do quite a wide variety for everybody, but we try and hit on all the majors that we used to before,” he said.