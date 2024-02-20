Grant Thornton Foundation in Kelowna donates $10,000 to Cops for Kids

Photo: Contributed The Kelowna office of Grant Thornton LLP hands over a cheque for $10,000 to local Cops for Kids organizers.

The Kelowna office of Grant Thornton is donating $10,000 to Cops for Kids, and there’s a very personal reason why for one of the partners.

“My dad, Julio, was one of the founding board members 25 years ago, and still sits on the board of directors to this day. As the captain for the annual Cops for Kids Ride, he also encouraged me to participate in the life-changing experience as a guest rider one year," explained Grant Thornton partner Tyler Krenz.

“That opportunity to meet with the families who benefit from the fundraising efforts by Cops for Kids stuck with me, and I know the great work that they’re doing to help families with a child facing an illness, disability, or traumatic crisis.”

“It means a lot to me and my colleagues that the Grant Thornton Foundation is supporting this important organization,” he adds.

The donation kick-starts the fundraising year for the charity, which helped 500 local children last year, the most in its history.

“Thanks to Tyler, his colleagues, and the Grant Thornton Foundation for this generous gift. We appreciate the trust to use these funds to help the kids in our community who need it most,” said Julio Krenz as the cheque was passed from son to father.

This donation will kick-start the fundraising year for Cops for Kids, who helped an unprecedented 500 local children in 2023. You can make a donation or learn more about Cops for Kids here.

The Grant Thornton Foundation’s Greater Purpose Program allocates a percentage of its annual net fees back into local Canadian communities.