Mission Group propose 40-storey tower next to downtown UBCO tower

Photo: Arcadis Architects

Mission Group has made significant changes to its mixed-use project on the north side of the downtown UBC Okanagan site.

The overall development on the former Daily Courier site at Doyle Avenue and St. Paul Street has always been designed as a joint project between UBCO and the Mission Group.

The UBCO tower, presently under construction, is 43-storeys featuring classroom space for nursing and social worker programs and nearly 500 student rentals.

Mission Group had always planned two additional towers on the north side of the property. Previous plans proposed a 16-storey commercial and office building and a 30-storey residential building.

That plan has apparently changed.

40-storey residential tower

New plans unveiled recently show several changes including the proposed height of the residential tower and the split of rental units and for sale condos.

Within the new plans, Mission Group is seeking a development permit for a 40-storey tower with two-third of the residential units reserved for rentals.

The proposal includes 308 rental units from floors eight to 29 and 154 condos on the upper 11 floors.

The ground floor would include five commercial units and a co-working space facing out onto St. Paul Street along with bike storage and a main lobby.

Amenity space would include a shared fitness centre, entertainment centre, lounge and other spaces.

A four-storey above ground parkade with 407 stalls is also proposed.

Plans only show a single tower with presumably a second office building to come at a later date.

Staff will circulate and review the proposal before it makes its way to the council table.