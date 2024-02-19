Chamber Music Kelowna returns with third concert of the season

Photo: Chamber Music Kelowna

Chamber Music Kelowna ‘s third concert of the 2023-24 season will welcome a full house on Friday February 23rd.

The evening will feature the combined ensembles of Constantinople and Accademia del Piacere - music rooted in the early music of Spain and Persia

Seven musicians on instruments as diverse as the setar, the tombak, and the viola da gamba will present a program of pieces illustrating the rich musical legacy of the period. The pieces presented will range from medieval times in the lands of the Shahs to compositions of the present day.

Kiya Tabassian, the founder and leader of the Constantinople ensemble, is an internationally- respected authority on the history and repertoire of Mediterranean music.

He and Fahmi Alqhai, the leader of Accademia del Piacere, will introduce and interpret the music throughout the concert.

They will also remain onstage following the concert for a Question-and-Answer period with the audience, hosted by Chamber Music Kelowna’s artistic director, Dr. Patricia Tao.

Two more concerts remain in CMK’s 2023-24 season. On March 23, renowned American violinist Tai Murray appears with pianist Gilles Vonsattel; and on April 19, CMK presents the most recent winners of the Banff International String Quartet Competition (BISQC), the New York-based Isidore String Quartet.

Tickets are available online through the RCA website or at the RCA Box Office.

All performances begin at 7:30 pm.