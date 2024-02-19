Dress For Success 'Your Hour Her Power' Campaign in celebration of International Women’s Day

Photo: Contributed

Dress For Success is back in Kelowna.

Dress For Success is a non-profit employment focused resource for women and is once again launching its 'Your Hour, Her Power' campaign as a month-long celebration of International Women’s Day.

“We are happy to support this campaign,” says Matt Lymburner, District Vice President, BC Southern Interior.

TD Canada Trust is the presenting sponsor for the March campaign.

During the campaign a different female leader from the Kelowna community is featured on Dress for Success social media daily, sharing their challenges, successes, knowledge, expertise, and insights.

“TD is a place for all women – no matter what your career path looks like. It is important that our community reflect equity and progress," he added.

The organization is seeking a few more women to support the campaign and be profiled through March.

If you know someone who should be featured email Tannis Henderson at [email protected].

The campaign also calls on members of the community to donate just one hour of their salary to help a woman meet her employment and financial goals.

The 'Your Hour, Her Power' campaign kicks off Friday March 1st with a breakfast at the Coast Capri which includes a speaker’s panel discussion on “Inspiring Inclusion”, the theme for International Women’s Day 2024.

Tickets are available through Event Brite here.

Dress for Success is a global organization that has been in existence for 25 years, with over 140 independent affiliates in 23 countries.

Their vision is a world where all women are financially independent, are treated with dignity and respect, and are directly impacting their lives and those of their families.