Kelowna lifestyle brand Kelowna To Barcelona (K2B) creates lines to benefit charities

Photo: K2B

A new Kelowna clothing brand allows residents to stick with the hottest trends, all while donating to charity at the same time.

Kelowna To Barcelona (K2B) launched at the beginning of 2024.

The brand's collection of sweatshirts and accessories benefit a variety of charities including Mamas for Mamas out of Kelowna.

“We’re inspired by art and travel, mental wellness and kindness. Supporting local charities and mental wellness is at our core,” says K2B.

Many of K2B’s products have a smiley face, including the “KIND PEOPLE ARE OUR KIND OF PEOPLE” crewnecks, with 50 per cent of proceeds benefitting the Metro Hygiene Program in Kelowna.

The Hygiene Program is offered at Metro Community in downtown Kelowna. People in need have access to showers, laundry services, day storage, computer use, basic first aid, and casework.

The new line also includes a red and pink trucker hat featuring the phrase “KIND PEOPLE CLUB,” which raises funds for Special Olympics Canada.

“We hope to uplift people with our lines and help create a supportive community inclusive of all," a press release said.

For more information or to purchase items visit www.kelownatobarcelona.com