Yard waste pick up set to resume March 1

Photo: RDCO The Regional District of Central Okanagan says yard waste pick up will resume starting March 1, 2024.

With daytime highs above zero all week a lot of people could be itching to get an early start on spring cleanup and pick up of that yard waste isn’t far off.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan says it’s not too year to get your green cart ready. Pick up resumes starting Friday, March 1.

“Now is the time to check your yard waste cart and remove anything that doesn’t belong that may have landed in there by mistake over the winter months,” says Cynthia Coates, Solid Waste Services supervisor. “Plastics, flowerpots, garbage, bags of any kind, pet waste, rocks, sod, recycling and anything that could damage equipment or compromise the composting process need to be removed.”

All Central Okanagan residents eligible for curbside garbage and recycling collection are also eligible for yard waste collection, every two week between the beginning of March and the end of December.

You should have your cart out at the curb by 7 a.m. If the contents are frozen, you’re being asked to loosen them and don’t overload the cart. To determine your yard waste collection week, download the Recycle Coach app or check out the Living Greener Calendar found at rdco.com/recycle.

The small branches, grass clipping and other material is composted, so it’s important to keep it free of any plastic, garbage or other matter that could contaminate the end product. Last year the RDCO green bin program diverted close to 15,000 tons of curbside yard waste from the landfill and turned it into compost.

The following items are accepted in your yard waste cart:

Leaves, tree needles

Branches, prunings - up to 5 centimeter’s (2 inches) in diameter & less than one metro (3 feet) in length

Wood chips, bark

Garden plants

Fruit droppings

Grass clippings

If you are interested in purchasing finished compost from the Glenmore Landfill, please visit Okanagancompost.ca or call 250.469.8868.