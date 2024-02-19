Temperatures above freezing all week, according to Environment Canada

Madison Reeve

It's going to be a mild week across the Thompson Okanagan.

Temperatures will hover around 5 degrees for the majority of the week, according to Environment Canada.

Family Day Monday will see a high of 4°C with a mix of sun and cloud. The overnight low will drop down to zero with cloudy periods.

Tuesday will hit 5°C with a 30 percent chance of flurries. The evening will drop down to zero.

The sun will come out on both Wednesday and Thursday with a high of 5°C.

Both Friday and Saturday are expected to see cloudy periods with a high of 6°C. The evening will cool down to -1°C on both nights.

