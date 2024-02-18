Longtime Kelowna real estate agent nominated by BC Conservatives for Kelowna Centre riding

Photo: Contributed Kristna Loewen Conservative Kelowna Centre MLA Candidate

A longtime Kelowna real estate professional has been named by the BC Conservatives to run as an MLA candidate for the Kelowna Centre riding.

The Conservative Party of BC shared the announcement on Facebook.

According to the post, Realtor Kristina Loewen will run for the party.

Loewen has been a resident of Kelowna for 25 years.

"She believes that a strong, safe, and united community, coupled with a thriving economy, is essential for achieving this vision. Kristina's strong conservative values drive her commitment to forging a better future for Kelowna, the province, and all its residents," the party said on their website.

In addition to her work in real estate, Loewen has been involved in the healthcare system. Starting as a care aide, she later became a doula, supporting families during childbirth.

Back in October, Kelowna surgeon Dr. Michael Humer announced his joining of the race for the BC United nomination in the new riding of Kelowna-Centre.

The next provincial election will be held on or before October 19, 2024.