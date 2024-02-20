Big White Ski Resort offers something for everyone, even beginners

Madison Reeve

If you think you have to be a pro to hit the slopes at Big White Ski Resort, think again.

Having been a resident of Kelowna for almost eight years, I thought it was finally time to strap on some skis and figure out what all the fuss is about.

I started off my morning on the ski hill at the rental shop, getting outfitted for the day.

To make the most of my time, Big White set me up with an instructor as part of Learn and Turn Friday nights.

Every Friday evening, the ski and board school has six instructors at Happy Valley from 3:30 to 7:00 pm.

The pros will provide you with free tips and the basics so you can learn to stop and change direction.

"Every chair here has a green run so anyone can explore the whole mountain. If you can turn and get down green runs, you can explore every chair that we have here," said instructor Mara Ozarchevici.

You're never too old to learn how to ski.

"A lot of people psych themselves out, especially people who are starting out a little bit older, and they think, 'Oh, I'm too old to do it, it's not for me...just give it a go. Take a deep breath, let the skis guide, and have some fun with it,'" Ozarchevici said.

Big White Ski Resort provides a variety of lessons to cater to all levels, and all age groups.

"Everyone is welcome. From the little dudes, to the big dudes, from the ones who don't move so well, to the ones who move really athletically, we've got something for everybody," said Liz Say, social media coordinator with Big White.