Local firefighters battled for bragging rights at Big White's outdoor ice rink Sunday

Photo: Big White

The Lake Country Fire Department took home the custom-made fire-extinguisher trophy during Sunday's annual firefighter hockey tournament at Big White.

The event, which sees firefighters from West Kelowna, Lake Country and Big White battle it out on the ice, has been taking place annually at Big White's outdoor ice rink for the past eight years.

This year, the teams raised money for ALS research, through the sale of T-shirts, 50/50 tickets and a raffle for a number of prizes.

This is just the second year the Lake Country Fire Department has taken part in the event, with previous years being just between Big White and West Kelowna.

While Big White took home the coveted trophy last year, Lake Country Fire Department took it home this year, along with bragging rights of course.

This year's tournament was organized by retired NHL player Martin St. Pierre.

“It’s a great spot to see everyone come together with such a good rink,” said Big White vice president Michael J. Ballingall. “It was even more amazing for it to be on Family Day weekend and they had a great turnout.”