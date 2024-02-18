Kelowna Home Show fills Prospera Place





Hundreds, if not thousands of people were at Prospera Place in Kelowna on Saturday for the 26th annual Kelowna Home Show.

“This year we have 120-plus exhibitors exhibiting everything you can think of for your home. Services, products, everything from landscaping outside to renovating your bathroom and kitchen,” said Danielle Rowe, Show Producer.

“The turn out today has been amazing. The exhibitors are happy we have a full floor of people who are looking for their products and services, so that’s always a good day. And we also have families here who are just looking for a day out. We have KiKi the Eco Elf in our kids zone who’s doing free face painting.”

Danielle tells Castanet the home show creates a win-win situation for both the customer and the client all under one roof.

"If they are looking for flooring, we have three flooring companies here and they can talk to all of them and kind of get an idea of what the cost is going to be, what kinds of products they can use, when they can get it done and who’s going to do it," said Danielle.

"And they can kind of make that choice all in one day under one roof. And it’s a win for them and it’s also a win for these guys because we’re designed and we’re advertising to bring those people who are looking for products and services that they’re selling and they’re just here, they’re set up and they’re showing it off.”

According to the owner of Canada’s Best Decks and Railings, there can sometimes be a big disconnect between the customer and client when it comes to trust, but a show like this helps bridge that gap.

The customer gets to come to the show and ask any questions they may have, and get to see what the customer services is like face to face and one on one.

“The best part about a show like this is you have customers coming and looking for all sorts of things in their house. Interior, exterior, landscaping, gardening, they have everything here. And sometimes they might not be looking for your service today, it might be next year, but you have the opportunity to get their attention. And now they know your face, you’re familiar, and it creates that trust you’re looking for," said Landon Ashby.

"We paid good money to be here and to be in front of these people and I think that goes a long way in showing that we want their business."

If you missed the event on Saturday, that’s O.K. because the Kelowna Home Show is back on Sunday from 10:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.