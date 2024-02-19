Five Thompson-Okanagan businesses crack list of top 125 BC employers

Photo: KTW

Five Thompson-Okanagan businesses have cracked list of B.C.’s Top Employers for 2024.

BC Lottery Corporation, First Nations Finance Authority, Okanagan College, QHR Technologies and Tolko Industries were the only local enterprises to crack the final list of 125 companies. The promotion is co-published by the Vancouver Sun and Mediacorp Canada, which organizes the annual Canada’s Top 100 Employers project.

“There’s a dated assumption that meaningful work comes at a cost,” Canada’s Top 100 Employers executive editor Richard Yerema said in a press release. “Caring for your people isn’t counter to running a successful organization; it’s key. And what better proposition to attract talented individuals than to offer progressive benefits along with the ability to have a positive impact on the broader community.”

The companies were judged on eight criteria, including work atmosphere, benefits, employee communication and community involvement.

Okanagan College and QHR Technologies are based in Kelowna, First Nations Finance Authority is in Westbank First Nation, BC Lottery Corporation’s head office is in Kamloops, and Tolko’s home base is in Vernon.

Okanagan College, which has campuses in Penticton, Kelowna, Vernon, and Salmon Arm, as well as centres in Revelstoke and Oliver, has more than 1,200 employees on its payroll, making one of the region’s largest employers.

This is the first time the college has earned a spot on B.C.’s Top Employers list.

“Okanagan College is an incredibly special place, where people from diverse backgrounds can come together with the sole purpose of transforming lives of individual students,” Okanagan College president Neil Fassina said.

“We’re a values-based organization where people are able to leverage their strengths, and together we can also transform communities.”