Tourism Kelowna one of three finalists for BC Tourism Industry Award

Photo: Tourism Kelowna

Tourism Kelowna is in the running for a 2024 BC Tourism Industry Award.

The organization has been named one of three finalists for the Community Contribution & Impact Award, which recognizes efforts demonstrating social responsibility through enhancing social and cultural impact, fostering collaboration and building resiliency in the community. It will be going up against Eagle Wing Whale and Wildlife Tours, and Prince of Whales for the honour.

Tourism Kelowna was nominated for the award due to its efforts following last August’s wildfires in the Okanagan. That included working with Kelowna Hotel Motel Association on the “Kelowna is Open” campaign as well as collaborating with Kelowna Chamber of Commerce on its “Shop Local Now” promotion.

“Tourism Kelowna is proud to be shortlisted for this award as we continue our work towards a sustainable and meaningful impact through tourism,” Tourism Kelowna president and CEO Lisanne Ballantyne said in a press release.

“It is especially gratifying, as it shows that our work, and Kelowna’s tourism destination development plan, are aligned with the global trend to destination management, where the tourism industry works together with the community to benefit visitors and locals, even in times of adversity.”

The winners will be announced on March 7 during the BC Tourism Industry Conference, which this year is being held in Victoria.