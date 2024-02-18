Two Kelowna companies team up to offer complementary services to local businesses

Photo: Contributed

Two Kelowna companies that specialize in helping business owners will work together.

IWG Corporate Services and Insure Wealth Group announced earlier this month they have come together and will be able to offer services that will help businesses thrive, grow and come up with a succession plan.

Insure specializes in providing insurance and wealth planning to established individuals and business owners, while IWG offers strategic growth planning, administrative assistance, insurance and estate planning, and succession planning.

“Every business needs the eight foundational pillars found in successful business models,” Insure Wealth Group CEO Jason Netherton said in a press release. “IWG’s outsourcing services decrease administrative and management costs, while developing financing and growth. Their personalized subscription model allows business owners to utilize the services required for the company’s growth and scalability.”

Add it all up, and the two companies have business growth, tax planning and wealth strategies covered.

“It is essential to develop two strategies in tandem: growth and succession,” Netherton says. “Insure Wealth Group and IWG Corporate Services helps business owners and builds long lasting relationships.”