Kelowna's Anodyne Electronics Manufacturing signs deal with South African company

A Kelowna company that produces electronic systems used on aircraft has struck a deal with a South African company.

Anodyne Electronics Manufacturing has reached a distribution agreement with Safomar Technologies, which will bring AEM’s special mission communication products to Africa. Those products include the P139-HD digital audio system, AS350/H125 avionics and switch consoles, loudspeaker systems, remote and panel-mount mission radios, as well as its specialty audio accessories, and caution and warning panels.

“Partnering with Safomar Technologies helps get our solutions into aircraft and into service faster and more efficiently,” AEM sales and marketing director Tony Weller said in a press release.

“Both our organizations are committed to supporting the unique requirements and needs of our customers, and leveraging the experience and reputation Safomar Technologies has in the region will make sure operators have access to the most up-to-date equipment necessary to complete their missions safely and on time.”

Safomar supports the aviation industry’s commercial, military, corporate and general aviation sectors in South and Sub-Saharan Africa, as well as the Indian Ocean Islands.

“We see significant long-term operational and reliability benefits to our customers by offering AEM’s avionics systems and solutions,” Safomar managing director Walter Bold said.

“AEM has a reputation for providing trusted and reliable special mission communications equipment to law enforcement, aerial search and rescue and aerial firefighting operators across the Americas, Europe and Asia, so the opportunity to bring these solutions to our customers and the wider market in Africa adds significant value and aligns with our long-term regional strategic objectives.”

Anodyne was named Kelowna's Large Business of the Year during last year's Kelowna Chamber of Commerce annual Business Excellence Awards.