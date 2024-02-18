Langley company wants to construct 55 townhomes on Kelowna's Mills Road

Photo: Gravity Architecture

A Langley development company wants to build 55 townhomes near the corner of highways 33 and 97 in Kelowna.

Patrick Kerr Holdings has applied to the City of Kelowna for rezoning as well as a development permit for a project called Mills Road Towns, which would be located between 175 and 205 Mills Rd., just north of Highway 33.

The development would consist of eight three-storey buildings that would feature 55 townhomes in total. A garage would make up the ground level of each home.

Rooftop terraces are also proposed for the project’s two interior buildings, and it appears all townhomes would have three bedrooms.

The applications will make their way through the city planning department before making their way to council.